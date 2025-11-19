Galway native’s brace of goals steer Shamrock Rovers to league and cup double

The proud parents of Tuam’s FAI Cup Final hero Rory Gaffney are ecstatic and proud that he overcame serious injury to complete one of the best seasons of his football career.

The qualified accountant, now aged 36, put that career on hold to continue playing soccer – and last weekend his two goals won the FAI Cup as Shamrock Rovers completed a notable league and cup double.

The Tuam native’s match-winning performance was watched at the Aviva Stadium by his parents James and Kathleen Gaffney – as well as a strong contingent from Tuam.

Rory has been suffering from ankle injuries for which he underwent surgery last year, but he was determined to get back to full fitness – and he did so with some effect!

His father James Gaffney, originally from Dunmore, told the Connacht Tribune that his son seemed to be getting better with age and wasn’t sure what his next venture would be.

“He told me that he would leave it towards the end of the year before he makes a decision on his footballing career but with Rory, nothing would surprise me at this stage,” he said.

“We were all there to watch him score two goals and it was the proudest day of our lives. It was also great to see a big Tuam contingent at the match.

“He has been playing extremely well this season, and he is so happy with his performances – and obviously Shamrock Rovers are delighted with him that they keep starting him,” said James.

The striker has admitted could not have predicted the fairytale season that would follow his lengthy rehab.

“After being injured last year, if you’d told me that I’d get back and be a part of a team that’s done the double and qualified for Europe and I’d chipped in 15 goals along the way, I’d have probably said you were mad. But here we are,” he said.

Gaffney did wonder whether he would ever return to this level but maintained a laser focus on his recovery.

“After missing all last year with injury, questioning myself, I aimed to get back to full fitness,” he told media after the final.

“I was just focused on the rehab. I had to do the rehab, regardless of whether it was to get back playing professional football. I had surgery, so I had to take a couple of weeks off, rest up.

“I got back training with the lads in January and just had to prove to myself and prove to the club that I was fit enough to play again.”

Pictured: Tuam’s Rory Gaffney…two goal strike paved the way for Shamrock Rovers to win the FAI Cup.