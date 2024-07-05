Galway native named regions Carer of the Year
Galway-based carer Walter Turnbull has been named the region’s Comfort Keepers Homecare Carer of the Year 2024.
He is described as a key member of the team, which serves Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.
The Salthill native claimed the honour for his outstanding client care, passion and dedication to the community.
When accepting the award, Walter expressed his commitment to positively impacting clients lives.
