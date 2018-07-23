Galway native Gerard Craughwell pulls out of presidential race

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Senator and Galway city native Gerard Craughwell has pulled out of the race to be President.

Senator Craughwell, who grew up in Salthill, had been the main agitator in favour of having a contest over the past number of months.

In a statement this morning he said he felt a system that would allow the presidency to be rolled over for another seven years was profoundly undemocratic.

Senator Craughwell said he put himself forward as a candidate to make sure there would be a race, and he’s happy now to have achieved that.

