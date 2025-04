This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway-native has been appointed Site Lead for Datavant’s global R&D centre in the city.

The new hub was opened last month, and recruitment is underway for over 100 jobs with the US company.

Technology business leader Deirdre Giblin has over 27 years of experience and got her Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Galway.

Datavant is a world leader in secure, compliant healthcare data exchange and has more than 8,000 employees