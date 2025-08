This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A study has named Galway as one of the world’s most sleep-deprived cities.

This research by hearing care specialists Audika analysed Google search data from cities around the world.

It looked at terms people searched to help them sleep – like white noise, rain and meditation music – and assessed the number of searches per capita.

On that basis, Galway is included in the top 20 internationally – while the top spot went to the US city of Atlanta.