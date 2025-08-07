Galway must hit a new high to take down title holders

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
By Eanna O’Reilly
THE Galway senior camogie team are set to line out in their 22nd All-Ireland final at Croke Park on Sunday (5:15pm), in a repeat of last year’s decider against Cork. Cathal Murray’s charges will attempt to halt the Leesiders’ bid for a three in a row of titles and go into the final as clear underdogs. The Tribeswomen are 7/2 outsiders with the bookmakers to win their fifth O’Duffy Cup title.
However, Galway will lack nothing in terms of motivation and will be driven on by their desire to upset the odds. The Tribeswomen also have a point to prove after suffering a 0-21 to 0-10 defeat to Cork in this year’s league final in April.
Since then, the Carrie Dolan captained Galway side have had a flawless run through the championship, recording five wins from five matches. The quality of Galway’s performance in their semi-final victory over Tipperary in particular, has brought renewed belief among supporters that the O’Duffy Cup can be brought west for the third time in seven seasons.
The Tribeswomen have certainly gained more cohesion as the championship has progressed and appear to be coming into their best form at the business end of the year. The Galway team now has a settled look about it, and they will believe that if they can front up to the champions on the day, they will be well in with a chance of victory.
Galway began their championship campaign in May with a 0-15 to 1-6 win over Dublin at Kenny Park, on a day when Carrie Dolan struck 0-11 (0-7 frees). They then travelled to Derry, where they recorded a 4-25 to 0-5 victory over the hosts. Aoife Donohue, Máiréad Dillon, Caoimhe Kelly, and Sabina Rabbitte tallied goals for Galway on that occasion.
Round three saw the Tribeswomen overcome Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on a 1-17 to 0-12 scoreline. Niamh Niland’s late goal rounded off a comfortable Galway win on that occasion. In the group decider, Galway produced an excellent second half performance to see off Waterford at Kenny Park.
Niamh Mallon’s four points from play saw her secure the player of the match award in a 0-17 to 0-11 win over the Déise. This victory saw Galway qualify directly for a semi-final with Tipperary, a side which has caused them problems in recent years in league and championship encounters.
Pictured: Looking ahead to Sunday’s All-Ireland camogie final against Cork at Croke Park are Galway players Shauna Healy, Mickey Grealish, backroom team, Ailish O’Reilly and Emma Helebert. Photos: Joe O’Shaughnessy
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Significant long-term water works to begin in west of city next week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSignificant long-term water mains works will begin in...
University of Galway researchers shed light on rare ocean mixing in Arctic waters
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResearchers at University of Galway have shed light o...
Housing body delivered 23 new social and Cost Rental homes in Galway last year
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHousing body Clúid delivered 23 new social and Cost R...
Accommodation-seeking students warned over scam artists
Third-level students and their parents have been warned to remain vigilant of accommodation scams...
Third quarter surge proves critical in Tuam Stars’ win
Tuam Stars 1-13 Claregalway 1-11 By Eanna O’Reilly at Kenny Park TUAM Stars secured a na...
A few favourite things this summer
Health, beauty and lifestyle with Denise McNamara I have lost at least four in-earbuds since I...
Standing with Gaza at famine memorial
The links between Israel’s policy of starving people to death in Gaza and Ireland’s man-made fami...
Return home allows April to flourish in all seasons
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell April Lawlor, best known mononymously as April, has been a bub...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Senate elections It is somewhat curious commentary upon the forthcoming elections for ...