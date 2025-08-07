Galway must hit a new high to take down title holders

By Eanna O’Reilly

THE Galway senior camogie team are set to line out in their 22nd All-Ireland final at Croke Park on Sunday (5:15pm), in a repeat of last year’s decider against Cork. Cathal Murray’s charges will attempt to halt the Leesiders’ bid for a three in a row of titles and go into the final as clear underdogs. The Tribeswomen are 7/2 outsiders with the bookmakers to win their fifth O’Duffy Cup title.

However, Galway will lack nothing in terms of motivation and will be driven on by their desire to upset the odds. The Tribeswomen also have a point to prove after suffering a 0-21 to 0-10 defeat to Cork in this year’s league final in April.

Since then, the Carrie Dolan captained Galway side have had a flawless run through the championship, recording five wins from five matches. The quality of Galway’s performance in their semi-final victory over Tipperary in particular, has brought renewed belief among supporters that the O’Duffy Cup can be brought west for the third time in seven seasons.

The Tribeswomen have certainly gained more cohesion as the championship has progressed and appear to be coming into their best form at the business end of the year. The Galway team now has a settled look about it, and they will believe that if they can front up to the champions on the day, they will be well in with a chance of victory.

Galway began their championship campaign in May with a 0-15 to 1-6 win over Dublin at Kenny Park, on a day when Carrie Dolan struck 0-11 (0-7 frees). They then travelled to Derry, where they recorded a 4-25 to 0-5 victory over the hosts. Aoife Donohue, Máiréad Dillon, Caoimhe Kelly, and Sabina Rabbitte tallied goals for Galway on that occasion.

Round three saw the Tribeswomen overcome Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on a 1-17 to 0-12 scoreline. Niamh Niland’s late goal rounded off a comfortable Galway win on that occasion. In the group decider, Galway produced an excellent second half performance to see off Waterford at Kenny Park.

Niamh Mallon’s four points from play saw her secure the player of the match award in a 0-17 to 0-11 win over the Déise. This victory saw Galway qualify directly for a semi-final with Tipperary, a side which has caused them problems in recent years in league and championship encounters.

Pictured: Looking ahead to Sunday’s All-Ireland camogie final against Cork at Croke Park are Galway players Shauna Healy, Mickey Grealish, backroom team, Ailish O’Reilly and Emma Helebert. Photos: Joe O’Shaughnessy