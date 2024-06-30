Galway musicians to feature at next week’s International Harp Festival

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A host of Galway musicians will be to the fore throughout the International Harp Festival which takes place at An Grianán in Co Louth this week.
They include Connemara duo Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta who will take to the stage as part of the line-up at ‘Roots and Resonance’, a concert which also features the Drogheda Singers, Méabh McKenna and Gerry Cullen, taking place on Tuesday in An Grianán.
Young harpists will enjoy the teaching skills of the tutor team which includes Úna Ní Fhlannagáin and Galway-based harper Kathleen Loughnane.
They will guide participants of all ages and stages through the festival in a series of daily classes.
Established in 1986, An Chúirt Chruitireachta is an annual international harp festival run by Cairde na Cruite (Friends of the Harp).
It sees harpers from all over the world come together for an immersive week of harping.
Participants have the opportunity to engage with other harpers, gain a better understanding of Irish music, song and dance, and learn more about the harp and its music.
The festival runs to Friday at An Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, and features a panel of exceptional tutors and talented artists set to deliver an outstanding celebration of harp music.
Residential students will stay onsite in An Grianán, where they will engage in daily classes, workshops and concerts.
They will learn about historical and contemporary aspects of the harp tradition and explore the harp in its many forms through performances and demonstrations on Irish, early Irish and pedal harps.
Other concert highlights include a night with acclaimed musicians Cormac de Barra (harp), Seosaimhín Ní Bheaglaoich (voice) and Suntou Susso (kora) as they perform in a captivating finale concert showcasing their rich knowledge of song and harping traditions on Thursday.
Tickets for all evening concerts can be purchased through Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/ harpfestivaltickets2024). See www.harpfestival.ie for further details.
Pictured: Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta…concert highlight.
