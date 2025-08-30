Galway Music Residency becomes MusicConnects tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A cornerstone of the cultural fabric of Galway City, Galway Music Residency will move on to its next chapter with the launch of MusicConnects tomorrow afternoon.

Formed in 2002 and originally called Galway Ensemble in Residence, its premise was to bring an internationally renowned classical music ensemble to Galway.

One that has proved very successful and developed performance programmes to serve diverse audiences and underserved communities in Galway, presenting some of the best music ever composed in new and unexpected ways.

Tomorrow will see it move to the next stage as MusicConnects with an evening of reflection, performance, and connection as the past is honoured with an optimistic look to the future.

The launch takes place at 4pm tomorrow in the Mick Lally Theatre and is open to the public.