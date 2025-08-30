  • Services

Services

Galway Music Residency becomes MusicConnects tomorrow

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Music Residency becomes MusicConnects tomorrow
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A cornerstone of the cultural fabric of Galway City, Galway Music Residency will move on to its next chapter with the launch of MusicConnects tomorrow afternoon.

Formed in 2002 and originally called Galway Ensemble in Residence, its premise was to bring an internationally renowned classical music ensemble to Galway.

One that has proved very successful and developed performance programmes to serve diverse audiences and underserved communities in Galway, presenting some of the best music ever composed in new and unexpected ways.

Tomorrow will see it move to the next stage as MusicConnects with an evening of reflection, performance, and connection as the past is honoured with an optimistic look to the future.

The launch takes place at 4pm tomorrow in the Mick Lally Theatre and is open to the public.

More like this:
no_space
Galway City Council announce appointment of new Urban and Community Development Officers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council have announced the appointment of...

no_space
Glenamaddy Show launch takes place this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 2025 Glenamaddy Ploughing and Agricultural Show w...

no_space
Locals urged to get involved with their neighbours at Heritage Quilt launch in Creggs

Local people were urged to get involved in community events and organisations at a launch of a he...

no_space
Basking shark sculpture unveiled in city ahead of international conference

A life-sized sculpture of a basking shark was unveiled at the Spanish Arch in Galway ahead of an ...

no_space
Boston Scientific workers step out for charity

Boston Scientific, Galway will host a ‘Block Run and Galway Racecourse Walk’ this Sunday, as part...

no_space
Salthill poet sets sail for Gaza on humanitarian mission

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA renowned Salthill poet is setting sail for Gaza thi...

no_space
Galway labelled home care blackspot with over 360 people on waiting lists

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has been labelled a home care blackspot, as 36...

no_space
Change of ownership for The King's Head pub in Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA change of ownership has been announced for The King...

no_space
Man charged with drugs seizure in Galway and Westmeath

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's been charged in connection with a 165 thousan...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up