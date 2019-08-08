Galway model aims to make it Wayne’s World!

After his first day in the Mr World competition, Gort model and county hurling champion Wayne Walsh has emerged as a frontrunner – placed among the top five contenders by Filipino social media sites.

Wayne has a full three weeks of engagements ahead of him around the Philippines before the winner is declared.

But the hunk from Caherbroder on the Tubber Road outside the South Galway town is nothing but confident about the challenge that remains ahead of him – even choosing to take a few singing lessons to help with the talent quest in the contest.

“We’ve two different types of photo shoots tomorrow. We’ve an army assault course, different fitness challenges where you are divided into groups to see how you work in a team.

“We’ve catwalk and fashion sections as well – I’d be fairly hopeful I’d manage those because of the hurling and the four years of modelling,” he explains over the phone after retiring to his room after a hectic opening salvo.

“I am kind of dreading the talent bit. I’m going to sing an Irish ballad. You know yourself – I’d be one to join in on the sing-song. I’ve done a couple of lessons with Corina Carrick so we’ll see how that goes.”

