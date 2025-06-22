Galway Minister welcomes proposed pay rise for Early Years Educators and School-Age Childcare Practitioners

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway East TD and Leader in Cabinet of the Independent Ministers, Seán Canney, has welcomed the proposed 10% increase in the minimum rates of pay for Early Years Educators and School-Age Childcare Practitioners.

The proposals have been put forward by the Joint Labour Committee, which represents both employers and workers in the sector.

He also welcomed the Government’s commitment to ring-fence €45 million in Core Funding to support providers with the proposed increases in pay and conditions.

If the proposals are accepted, they will be implemented through updated Employment Regulation Orders.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Minister Canney pointed out that 35,000 staff will benefit from the increase.