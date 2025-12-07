Galway Minister welcomes major EU investment in Galway digital infrastructure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The announcement of €35 million in EU Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funding for digital infrastructure has been welcomed by Minister of State for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports Seán Canney.

Of that, €31 million will go to projects in the West of Ireland.

The funding is €12,281,625 for Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and €18,932,210 for the PISCES subsea cable system.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Canney explained where the funding will go adding that these were very important projects not only for the west but for the country as a whole.