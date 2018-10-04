Galway Minister to open public event on marine planning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State and Galway West T.D Seán Kyne will speak at a public event in the city tomorrow(5/10) on marine planning.

The event is one of a series of regional events being held to mark the release of the National Marine Planning Framework Baseline Report.

The report is the first step towards the preparation of a marine spatial plan for Ireland.

Experts from a wide range of marine sectors will speak at the event including people with an international perspective on marine planning.

The event at the Town Hall Theatre in the city will take place tomorrow Friday and will be moderated by journalist, Lorna Siggins.