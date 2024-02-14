Galway Minister receives approval for Oireachtas committee to consider recommendations of Citizens Assembly on drug use

Local TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton has received cabinet approval to create a special Oireachtas committee to consider the recommendations of the Citizens Assembly on Drug Use.

In her Ministerial Role, Minister and Galway West Fine Gael TD Naughton has responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy.





The Citizens Assembly aims to inform the Government on possible approaches to drug use in Ireland, after looking at lived experiences and international best practice.

Minister Naughten says we’re all well aware of the misuse of drugs, that effects all parts of society in both urban and rural areas.

