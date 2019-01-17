Galway Minister of State says too many drink driving checkpoints

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Minister of State and Galway T.D says too many drink driving checkpoints are being carried out by Gardai – and not enough resources are being put into tackling drug dealing.

The increased number of motorists being breathalysed has reportedly been criticised by a number of cabinet members.

Junior minister and Galway East T.D. Sean Canney says there’s too much of a crackdown in the mornings when people are on their way to work or school