Galway mental health recovery college to hold open day in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Recovery College which offers education in recovery from mental health challenges is to hold an open day in the city next week.

The college offers transformative learning in mental health and wellbeing in a community based space.

The HSE initiative is part of a worldwide network of recovery colleges covering a range of areas including Ireland, the UK, the USA, Australia and Canada.

The open day will be held at the Institute of Lifecourse and Society at NUIG this day week.

There will be two open sessions in the morning and evening which are facilitated by people who have lived experience of mental health challenges and other service providers.