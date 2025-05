This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway medtech firm has won a global Dragons’ Den style event in London.

VERSONO Medical’s FastWire System beat companies from the US, Germany and Singapore to scoop the innovation prize at CX Symposium.

Their technology treats complex blockages in arteries and reduces the risk of amputations

The company, based in Parkmore West, was founded by Finbar Dolan and Hugh O’Donoghue in 2018.