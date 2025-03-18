  • Services

Galway Medtech company scaling up for US market entry

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway medtech company is significantly scaling up its operations in preparation for its entry to the US market.

SymPhysis Medical has developed a device which addresses an uncomfortable and distressing condition experienced by late-stage cancer patients.

The award winning company is based at the ATU Innovation Hubs on the Dublin Road.

It’s device known as ‘releaze’ can be used by cancer patients who are receiving palliative care to relieve the symptoms of fluid in the chest.

SymPhysis Medical is now targetting €40 million in revenue by 2030 and is preparing for its US market entry.

Clearance by the Food and Drug Administration is targeted for next year.

This will allow the company to launch its device in the next 18 months.

