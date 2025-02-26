Galway-Mayo geopark remains on track to achieve global status this autumn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geo park is on track to achieve global status this autumn.

The park covers the likes of Killary Harbour and Lough Corrib, along with Headford, Ballinrobe and many villages and towns across Connemara.

Once official recognition is confirmed by UNESCO, it will become the first Global Geo-Park in Connacht and the fourth in the country.

Michael Hegarty spoke to our reporter Kevin O’Dwyer about what the status will bring to the park.