Supporting Local News

no_space

Galway marks ‘Your Council Day’ by highlighting local services

Galway marks ‘Your Council Day’ by highlighting local services
Galway County Council is joining local authorities across Ireland this Friday to celebrate Your Council Day, a national initiative, through the Local Government Management Agency.

Galway’s local authority will be shining a light on the essential services, community partnerships, and innovative projects delivered every day to the 193,000 residents of County Galway.

This year’s theme, “Building Stronger Communities”, reflects the Council’s breadth and scale of activity right throughout the county.

From libraries, housing projects, roads to fire and emergency services, enterprise supports, tourism, community events, civil defence and climate action – the service to communities is vast.

“For the past 126 years, Galway County Council has delivered a wide range of services that touch the lives of residents across one of Ireland’s most geographically diverse counties,” said new Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway, Cllr David Collins.

“From maintaining roads, playgrounds and public spaces to supporting businesses and local community groups, protecting heritage and biodiversity, and delivering housing, Galway County Council’s work impacts every resident in countless ways, 365 days a year.”

Throughout this week, Galway County Council is taking to social media using the hashtag #YourCouncilDay to share stories that bring the Council’s work to life — from behind-the-scenes looks at services to staff spotlights and community partnerships.

Galway County Council invites members of the public to follow the day’s events @galwaycountycouncil on Instagram, Galway County Council on Facebook and @GalwayCoCo on X.

Pictured: A ‘Your Council Day’ banner adorns the front of Áras an Chontae as staff and Elected Members of Galway County Council mark the annual initiative.

