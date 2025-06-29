Galway marks ‘Your Council Day’ by highlighting local services

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Galway County Council is joining local authorities across Ireland this Friday to celebrate Your Council Day, a national initiative, through the Local Government Management Agency.
Galway’s local authority will be shining a light on the essential services, community partnerships, and innovative projects delivered every day to the 193,000 residents of County Galway.
This year’s theme, “Building Stronger Communities”, reflects the Council’s breadth and scale of activity right throughout the county.
From libraries, housing projects, roads to fire and emergency services, enterprise supports, tourism, community events, civil defence and climate action – the service to communities is vast.
“For the past 126 years, Galway County Council has delivered a wide range of services that touch the lives of residents across one of Ireland’s most geographically diverse counties,” said new Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway, Cllr David Collins.
“From maintaining roads, playgrounds and public spaces to supporting businesses and local community groups, protecting heritage and biodiversity, and delivering housing, Galway County Council’s work impacts every resident in countless ways, 365 days a year.”
Throughout this week, Galway County Council is taking to social media using the hashtag #YourCouncilDay to share stories that bring the Council’s work to life — from behind-the-scenes looks at services to staff spotlights and community partnerships.
Galway County Council invites members of the public to follow the day’s events @galwaycountycouncil on Instagram, Galway County Council on Facebook and @GalwayCoCo on X.
Pictured: A ‘Your Council Day’ banner adorns the front of Áras an Chontae as staff and Elected Members of Galway County Council mark the annual initiative.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Motorist took Gardaí on high-speed chase through Conamara
Gardaí were involved in a high-speed chase through Conamara in pursuit of a young uninsured, unli...
New book tells Canning’s sporting story in a dyslexia-friendly way
There was a time when it looked like Joe Canning could join that elite but unenviable group of gr...
Local TD slams Government for failure to publish Wind Energy Guidelines
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD Louis O'Hara has slammed the Governmen...
Connemara communities still bear brunt of Storm Éowyn
Several small communities in Connemara are still being impacted by the fall-out from Storm Éowyn ...
Report highlights pilot project’s benefit for parents of children with complex needs
The benefits of pairing parents of children with complex needs with those who went down that same...
Changes needed over school bus driver regulations
Drivers aged 70 and over cannot drive school buses – but they have no problem in bringing the sam...
Leenane post office to close permanently
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLeenane post office is to close permanently An Post s...
Artworks created through €250,000 climate project to premiere at Westside Arts Festival
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe artworks created through a quarter-of-a-million-e...
Galway man breached safety order by posting message to TD on ex-wifes social media
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA County Galway man breached a domestic violence Safe...