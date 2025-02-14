  • Services

Galway marks US Presidential Day with wreath laying in Eyre Square honouring JFK

Published:

  Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway has marked US Presidental Day today with the laying of a wreath in Eyre Square.

The event at the JFK memorial plaque this afternoon drew a small crowd, including Mayor of Galway Peter Keane and a representative from the Defence Forces.

JFK visited Galway in June 1963 as part of his historic trip to Ireland – and just five months later he was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

Speaking to David Nevin this afternoon, Mayor of Galway Peter Keane reflected on that iconic visit to Galway over 60 years ago.

