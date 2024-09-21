Galway marketing company takes top prize for promotion of Irish language

Driving an all-island campaign to promote the spread of Irish through a variety of traditional and social media has earned a Galway marketing company a top prize at the Irish Digital Media Awards.

Lorg Media’s gold marketing award for Best Integrated Media Campaign recognised their work on their Foras na Gaeilge national Irish language marketing campaign Creidim Ionat – I Believe In You.

The campaign encourages everyone with an interest in learning Irish to sign up online and follow the mentees’ journeys across traditional and online media as they complete their Irish language goals over a five-week period.

Their gold award was announced at the 21st Anniversary Digital Media Gala Awards ceremony in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, celebrating the best in digital innovation and creative excellence across Ireland.

The national, all-island media campaign, Creidim Ionat (‘I Believe In You’) is a mentor/mentee led multi-channel campaign which took place for the second time in 2024; the original campaign having won Best Influencer Campaign at the Spider Awards in 2022.

“To see an Irish language campaign like Creidim Ionat win gold for our client Foras na Gaeilge is testament to their dedication to the promotion of our national language,” said a delighted Loretta Ní Ghabháin, Director of Lorg Media.

“The rich and vibrant campaign has allowed us ag Lorg Media to combine our passion for the Irish language with our expertise in digital storytelling,” she added.

Broadcaster and presenter Sinéad Ní Uallacháin mentored Brendan Courtney and David O’Reilly to record a bilingual episode of their podcast ‘Any News’.

She also travelled around Ireland visiting community groups mentoring each other as part of the Creidim Ionat campaign.

The campaign seamlessly integrated traditional media – television, radio, and print – with a comprehensive online strategy.

That incorporated online language classes and sessions from Gael Linn, Gaelchultúr and Scoil Scairte, giving hundreds of people all over the world the opportunity to connect or reconnect with the Irish language.

Additionally, an interactive website allowed users to track their progress and earn badges by completing weekly language-learning tasks.

Lorg Media were also shortlisted on the strength of this campaign for Best Small Agency (less than 15 team members) at this year’s Digital Marketing Awards.

Pictured: Anna Davitt, Communications Director at Foras na Gaeilge, pictured with the Lorg Media Director Loretta Ní Ghabháin and colleagues Mairéad Duffy, Mairéad Ní Ghráinne, and Éabha McGreal at the 2024 Digital Marketing Awards.