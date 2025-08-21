  • Services

Galway markes US deepening ties with Milwaukee during Irish Fest

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A high-level Galway delegation has attended a special meeting of Milwaukee City Council in Wisconsin, USA.

It marked more than two decades of civic, cultural, and economic links between the two cities.

The event, convened at Milwaukee City Hall during the city’s Irish Fest celebrations, brought together local officials and international guests.

Speakers included Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of Milwaukee; Mike Cubbard, Mayor of Galway and Ireland’s ambassador to the United States, Geraldine Byrne Nason.

Galway County Council was represented by Leas-Chathaoirleach Cllr Mary Hoade, alongside Cathaoirligh and officials from local authorities across the west.

Galway will also be represented at the Chicago Irish Fest, which will take place at Gaelic Park this weekend.

