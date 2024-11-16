Galway marine scientists in acoustic sea survey from Strait of Gibraltar to Ireland

A group of marine scientists from Galway have completed a major sea survey off the south coast of Spain – collecting data in acoustic monitoring of marine mammals and underwater noise.

The group, led by Chief Scientist Dr María Pérez Tadeo – a postdoctoral researcher at Atlantic Technological University (ATU) – were taking part in the Acoustic Monitoring from Ireland to Gibraltar Oceanic Waters Survey (AMIGOS) survey, on board the RV Celtic Explorer.

Funded by the Marine Institute Ship-time Award the group commenced the survey in Lisbon, Portugal, on October 20. They followed transects around the Gulf of Cadiz, passing through the Strait of Gibraltar and on to the Mediterranean before traveling back to Ireland on October 30.

One of the main aims of the survey was to contribute to data collection in acoustic monitoring of marine mammals and underwater noise as part of the EU-funded Horizon project STRAITS (Strategic Infrastructure for Improved Animal Tracking in European Seas).

STRAITS is led by the Northern Ireland-based Loughs Agency and ATU is one of its lead partners with Dr Joanne O’Brien as Principal Investigator and María Pérez Tadeo as project manager.

Also working on the AMIGOS interdisciplinary survey were scientists from the University of Galway, University of Southampton and from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.

Besides the collection of the underwater soundscape, the group also conducted CTD stations in order to determine the salinity, temperature, and depth in the water column, water sampling to assess primary productivity, and seabird and marine mammal observations.

The survey was also a great training opportunity for early career researchers and students who accompanied Drs O’Brien and Tadeo.

“This survey provided a valuable opportunity to collect extensive data on marine mammals and underwater noise levels across European waters,” said Dr María Pérez Tadeo.

“These data will provide baseline information, allow us to compare noise levels across regions and assess the impact of human-made noise on marine life.”

“This was an excellent opportunity for the team to collect data for the STRAITS project but also facilitate collaborations with other universities as well as offshore training for ATU postgraduates,” added ATU Marine Scientist and STRAITS Project PI Dr Joanne O’Brien.

Pictured: Researchers and students from ATU who took part in the AMIGOS Survey.