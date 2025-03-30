Galway marine biologist finds something fishy!

A Galway-based marine biologist made a unique discovery while out beachcombing on the shores of Galway Bay – evidence of a rare flapper skate fish now thought to be extinct in many parts of the world.

Dr Róisín Nash from ATU Galway discovered the rare flapper skate egg case washed ashore. The egg case, often referred to as a ‘mermaid’s purse’, is a crucial indicator of the presence of this elusive species.

Dr Nash was taking part in a beachcombing survey of the shores around Galway Bay as part of a Marine Institute funded Cullen Scholarship.

The flapper skate (Dipturus intermedius) – once widespread across the Northeast Atlantic – is now locally extinct in many areas; indeed the species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Recorded as the largest species of skate in the world, flapper skates can reach lengths of greater than 2.5m, weights of over 100kg, and can live for up to 100 years.

Measuring up to 16cm in length, the egg case is distinctive with its golden bark exterior, which can easily be mistaken for plant material.

Roisin said she was delighted to bring the egg case to Galway Atlantaquaria so that it can be used in future educational activities.

Garry Kendellan, Marketing and Social Media Manager at the aquarium, was also impressed with what he called ‘an amazing discovery’ – and he hoped it would encourage more people to Explore the Shore.

The egg will be available for people to view at the upcoming seashore event on Grattan Beach, this Saturday, March 29, at 10am, which will explore sharks in the marine environment.

The aquarium will then display the egg case in the front window of the aquarium, so people can observe its size and structure, and find out more information about sharks and skates in Irish waters as they pass by the aquarium.

Pictured: Dr. Roisin Nash, with students Charlene Watters and Emer Leahy out beachcombing on the Galway shores. Inset: The flapper skate egg beside Dr Roisin Nash’s size six wellington boot! Photo: Roisin Nash.