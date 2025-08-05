Galway marchers demand Dáil recall to fully pass Occupied Territories Bill

The centre of Galway city came to a standstill recently as thousands of people marched in an emergency Stop Starving Gaza rally.

Chants of “Recall the Dáil” demanded TDs return from their holidays to pass the Occupied Territories Bill in full, which would ban trade in goods and services with illegal Israeli settlements.

They also demanded immediate action on the Dáil motion passed at the end of May to seek a UN peacekeeping force for Gaza.

Protestors heard severe criticism of what was described as the Government’s lack of urgency as the death toll from starvation mounts.

Many of those taking part symbolically banged metal pots in response to the Emmy award-winning Gazan journalist Bisan Owda’s call for global action to stop the engineered famine in Gaza.

Pictured: Gerry Liston, co-author of the Occupied Territories Bill, addressing an emergency rally for Gaza in Galway at the weekend, calling for the Dáil to be recalled immediately in order to pass the bill to ban trade in goods and services with illegal Israeli settlements, and to demand a UN peacekeeping force for Gaza. Photos: Joe Simon