Galway man’s Wild Atlantic Way tractor trek for Gaza raised almost €16,000
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway man’s 15-day trek in an open-top vintage tractor along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way has raised almost €16,000 for people in Gaza.
Pat Murphy, a teacher and father-of-four from Corofin braved the elements in his restored 1962 David Brown, which can only reach a maximum speed of 24kph and his 2,800km drive from Malin Head in Donegal to Mizen Head in Cork caught the attention of thousands of people and made headlines with local and national media.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The hope was to raise at least €5,000 on his GoFundMe page called ‘Malin to Mizen Charity Tractor Run for Concern’ but it has so far raised €15,756 for the aid organisation Concern Worldwide and its Gaza appeal.
Pat was accompanied on his adventure by his friend Tony Harrison who drove a campervan for them to sleep in each night.
Another friend, Brendan Joyce, transported Pat’s tractor from Corofin where he grew up to Malin Head and collected it when they reached Ireland’s most south-westerly point at Mizen Head.
To support Pat Murphy’s tractor fundraising trek for Gaza, go to his GoFundMe page
https://www.gofundme.com/f/malin-to-mizen-charity-tractor-run-for-concern.
The post Galway man’s Wild Atlantic Way tractor trek for Gaza raised almost €16,000 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Significant tax judgement registered against Oranmore orthodentist
An Oranmore dentist who closed her practice after being suspended by the Dental Council, has been...
Roadworks expected to cause delays in Clarinbridge from tomorrow.
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to Roadworks in Clarinbridge Village tomorrow. It̵...
Active Travel focus on safety in Tuam
A major overhaul of the Dublin Road in Tuam is being planned to allow for better infrastructure f...
Oxford internship for Gort graduate
A past pupil of Gort Community School was recently selected for a prestigious nine-week internshi...
Galway musician’s new album features trad tunes – beautifully arranged for acoustic guitar
String Theory is a new collection of twelve Irish traditional tunes arranged for acoustic guitars...
Teen remanded in custody over Army Chaplain attack
A 16-year-old youth appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court today - charged wi...
Galway County Council complete the digital mapping of over 25,000 memorials, monuments, and gravestones.
It has been announced that Galway County Council have completed the digital mapping of over 25,00...
16 Year Old to appear in court in today in connection with stabbing of Army chaplain
A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court today in Galway in connection with the stabbing of Ar...
Councillor frustrated at inaction over calls to reduce limits through rural village
A County Councillor has voiced his frustration over the inaction to curb the speeding through a s...