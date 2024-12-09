Galway man’s two-day charity run from Dublin’s Spire to Salthill Prom

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway man who has recently returned from Australia will run an ultra-marathon spanning 213km from Dublin to Galway this December to raise funds and awareness for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Setting out on Saturday week, December 14, Shane Feeney will take on the challenge over two days, setting out from the Spire on O’Connell Street at 10am to arrive at Blackrock diving town in Salthill on Sunday afternoon.
He was inspired to take on the challenge by a close friend, Cian Moyles, who lost his father to Motor Neurone Disease this year – on the same day he welcomed his son into the world.
Shane’s goal is to honour the strength of families affected by MND and support the vital services provided by IMNDA, including home visits, equipment, and emotional support for patients.
“This run is for my friend, his family, and everyone living with MND,” said Shane. “It’s a way to raise awareness, fundraise, and support those dealing with this devastating disease.”
Kevin Burn, CEO of IMNDA, said that the charity was ‘incredibly grateful to Shane for taking on this extraordinary challenge’.
“His dedication not only raises vital funds but also shines a light on the struggles faced by those living with MND and their families. His support will make a real difference in the lives of those we assist,” he added.
You can donate to the cause via https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/miles4smiles.
Pictured: Marathon man… Shane Feeney.
