Galway man’s helps land All-Finland Hurling crown

When the GAA talks about increasing the footprint of hurling in the north, it’s unlikely they have Finland in mind – but a Galway native is helping to inspire a love of Ireland’s native sport in a place more frequently known as the sauna capital of the world!

Oliver Hussey, originally from Dunmore and residing in Helsinki, is a member of Tampere Hammer Gaels who last weekend won the All-Finland Hurling final held in Tampere.

They defeated Helsinki Harps 5-10 to 2-5 in the final which was played in Tampere – the first ever game of hurling to take place in the hugely popular domestic holiday destination.

Helsinki Harps are, in relative terms, the old masters in this Gaelic Games outpost, because they were Finland’s first GAA club – football and hurling – when they were founded in 2011.

Oliver has been involved with the Tampere Hammer Gaels since the inception of the club last year.

The members reckon that Tampere Hammer Gaels club is probably the world’s northern-most hurling club, with players from the four provinces of Ireland – and the four corners of the world.

That also means they believe that last week’s final was the most northerly hurling final to ever take place over the GAA’s 139-year history.

And while there was no Liam McCarthy up for grabs, the winners walked away with the Fr. Pizza McShovel Memorial Shield as their prize.

That, as the name suggests, is a giant pizza shovel with the handle grip of a hurley – so that it looks like an even bigger version of the caman once used by goalkeepers here!

The All-Finland Final was also the first ever game of hurling to be held in Tampere, which is better known as the number one travel destination for Finns in their home country.

The city’s own sales pitch describes it as the sauna capital of the world – but there’s plenty more to it than that, with its old city centre and, outside that, its many walks with scenic views of the surrounding lakes.

And if you’re lucky, you might see a group of Irish lads and their global friends playing an ancient Gaelic Game with sticks!