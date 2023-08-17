Galway man reveals upsides of hosting Ukrainians

-
Kevin Keary in Woodford is a mild-mannered man but confided: “If Putin was in front of me I’d strangle the bastard”.
The dictator’s brutality to Russia’s neighbour spurred the 52-year-old single man to open up his home to host two Ukrainians fleeing war.
But the additional rental income helps, too – and there are other benefits, such as company, and cuisine.
The Department of Agriculture inspector answered the call to become a host last Christmas. Initially, he applied through the Irish Red Cross, who connected him with voluntary organisation Helping Irish Hosts.
After getting Garda vetted, which is necessary to host children, Helping Irish Hosts found suitable Ukrainian placements.
Olesia (42) and Tania (8), who both preferred not to be interviewed, arrived in mid-May, and so far “it’s going grand”, said Kevin.
The mother and daughter duo from Lugansk in Donbas region had lived for a year in a hostel in Oranmore before being matched to their new home in south east Galway.
Tania got the last few weeks at the local primary school before summer, and Olesia plans to start English classes in Woodford Community Centre this September.
“We’ve about 30 Ukrainians in Woodford, which only has about 300 people living in the village itself. Population has gone up by 10% but there is no hassle. The local community is making a few quid out of it, and for a place like Woodford, to get any sort of business, is welcome,” said Kevin Keary.
Photo: Kevin Keary.
