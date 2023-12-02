A Galway man has been awarded with the Young Property Professional Award for 2023.

Ryan Hanley of Rooney Real Estate & Blackthorn Property is a recent graduate and a co-owner of two property industry offerings.





The award recognises an individual who has been in the industry for less than 10 years, and has shown entrepreneurial flair and innovation.

Galway was also represented in the shortlist by Castle Modular of Gort and Kirrane Auctioneering of Galway City

The post Galway man recognised with Young Property Professional award appeared first on Galway Bay FM.