  • Services

Services

Galway man jailed for possession of child abuse material

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway man jailed for possession of child abuse material
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway man, now living in Dublin, has been sentenced to one year in prison for the possession of child abuse material, which included children being caged.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that 48-year-old Alan Keating of Ranelagh Village, Dublin 6 and formerly of Co Galway, pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material on April 29, 2017.

The qualified baker has no previous convictions and has not come to the attention of gardai since.

The court heard that Alan Keating who went to college in Athlone after attending primary and secondary school in Galway, experienced a childhood trauma, which had long-standing difficulties for him.

His counsel said that when the gardai contacted him, he felt a sense of relief, was cooperative and showed good insight into his actions

330 images and 719 videos were found on his laptop of children aged between 1 and 12 years of age who were being subjected to or engaging in sexual acts.

A small number of the images found contained extreme acts, which included rape, being bound with ropes or being contained in cages

 

 

 

More like this:
no_space
Tesco officially launches revamped Oranmore store

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTesco has officially cut the ribbon on its revamped s...

no_space
Four Galway car dealerships recognised at excellence awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour Galway car dealerships have been recognised at t...

no_space
City Council relocation to Crown Square delayed once again

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe City Council's long-awaited move to its new €100m...

no_space
Three people to receive National Bravery Awards for Galway rescues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree people will receive National Bravery Awards thi...

no_space
Next week's taxi protests in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork postponed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA planned 6 day protest in Dublin by taxi drivers fro...

no_space
Young and not-so-young in Galway get ready for the Toy Show

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFor many, tonight is considered one of the most speci...

no_space
Two Galway winners at national medtech conference in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere were three Galway winners at the Irish Medtech ...

no_space
City Council advices against overnight parking in coastal areas as high tides expected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is advising against parking overn...

no_space
UHG issues public advisory amid high level of flu cases

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway is experiencing a sharp ri...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up