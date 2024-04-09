Galway man jailed for false imprisonment and assault of girlfriend

A Galway man who falsely imprisoned, threatened, attacked and sexually assaulted his girlfriend following a row has been jailed for two years.

The 32-year-old man, who has one previous conviction for assault, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to a number of offences on August 1st, 2021.





A local garda told the court that the accused and the complainant had been in a relationship, which had ended but was later rekindled.

The woman had been out socialising seperately that evening before meeting up with the man and going to his home.

The man accused her of cheating and an argument broke out, and the man took a knife from a bedside locker and held it against her throat.

He told her she was not going to get out of the room alive, and family members of the man who heard the commotion saw him put the knife through her phone.

The woman managed to get out of the house but he caught her and carried her back upstairs to his bedroom where he blocked up the door.

She managed to get out of the house again after the mans family held onto him, but he followed her and pulled some of her clothes off before sexually assaulting her.

The man’s family caught up with them again and the woman was taken home – she alerted the gardaí and the man was arrested a couple of days later.

In a victim impact statement the woman spoke of having sleepless nights filled with nightmares and terror – and said while the physical injuries have healed the mental ones have not.

Mr Justice David Keane said she was subjected to a prolonged ordeal involving many offences and sentenced the man to four years with the final two years suspended.

