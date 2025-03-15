Galway man helps treatment programme to tackle growing addiction crisis

A reformed addict from Galway city, who credits the Rutland Centre with equipping him with the tools to rebuild his life, has helped to launch the centre’s first fully funded Gambling & Gaming Specific Outpatient Programme.

Chris Joyce from Knocknacarra recently celebrated six years of recovery from gambling and alcohol addiction – and his journey underscores the transformative impact of dedicated treatment and support.

“Five years ago, I was at my lowest point, completely consumed by gambling and alcohol addiction,” he said.

“The Rutland Centre didn’t just help me stop gambling – it gave me the tools to rebuild my life, reconnect with my family, and take back control. The support I received there was life-changing, and I’ll always be grateful for it.

“This new programme makes treatment more accessible to people, so I urge family members who are concerned about a loved one or if you have a problem yourself to get in touch,” he added.

This Outpatient Programme, supported by the HSE, aims to provide targeted support to individuals struggling with gambling addiction and to bridge the gap in services for those in need of specialised treatment.

Traditionally, addiction treatment funding in Ireland has focused on alcohol and drugs, with gambling treatment largely excluded.

The launch of this fully funded programme marks a significant shift in how problem gambling is addressed. It ensures that those affected by gambling addiction can now access comprehensive support without financial barriers.

The Economic and Social Research Institute estimates that one in 30 adults in Ireland now suffers from problem gambling, equating to approximately 130,000 people – a tenfold increase from previous measures

The Dublin-based Rutland Centre’s new programme is a ten-week rolling group that combines process group work, psychoeducational seminars, and one-to-one counselling sessions.

It is designed for people over the age of 18 who present with gambling addiction, using the World Health Organization’s definition and defining characteristics of addiction. The programme also includes a robust aftercare system to ensure ongoing support for participants.

Emma Kavanagh, Head of Clinical Services at the Rutland Centre, who oversees the Residential, Outpatient, Aftercare, and Assessment departments, emphasised the importance of this initiative.

“Problem gambling is something we are seeing more of here at The Rutland, particularly among young men,” she said.

“Mobile phones and online gambling apps are making the problem worse, as it’s become far too easy to place a bet anytime, anywhere.

“Our Gambling Specific Outpatient Programme supports people in taking back control, whether their addiction stems from sports betting, online casinos, or other forms of gambling.

“This type of treatment is effective because it provides structured support in a group setting, helping individuals recognise harmful patterns and develop healthier coping mechanisms.

“Families should consider this programme because gambling addiction often affects loved ones as much as the individual, and structured support can help rebuild relationships and restore stability.”

Participants in the ten-week Gambling Specific Outpatient Programme will engage in structured group therapy sessions twice a week, providing peer support and guided discussions facilitated by trained professionals.

Additionally, they will have access to a weekly online psychoeducational seminar, which can be viewed at their convenience, covering key topics such as addiction awareness, emotional regulation, and relapse prevention.

Every fortnight, each participant will also attend a one-to-one counselling session tailored to their individual needs.

Upon completing the programme, they will be offered access to the Rutland Centre’s Continuing Care programme, ensuring long-term support through peer networks and follow-up sessions.

You can find more information at https://www.rutlandcentre.ie/

Pictured: Telling his story…Galway native and reformed addict Chris Joyce with Emma Kavanagh, Head of Clinical Services at the Rutland Centre.