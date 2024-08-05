Galway Man completes five day 240 kilometer charity cycle for Irish Kidney Association
A Galway man yesterday completed a five-day 240-kilometer charity cycle for the Irish Kidney Association with a dialysis machine in tow across the country.
Peter Conboy, from Ballygar, began his remarkable Cycle of Life journey at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin last Wednesday where his wife Liz had been a patient as a teenager.
Liz underwent nightly dialysis before she received a transplant thanks to the decision made by the family of a deceased donor.
Peter’s arrival yesterday was greeted by a rapturous reception at the symbolic Circle of Life National Commemorative Garden for Organ Donors in Salthill.
Speaking after his arrival, Peter said that it was a huge team effort and appealed for more people to become organ donors.
6 year old Dylan Ryan cycled from Oranmore with his dad Eoin to support Peter on the final stretch of his journey to the Circle of Life garden in Salthill.
He explained why he joined the cycle.
Peter is fundraising for the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) to support the registered charity’s work in providing crucial assistance to patients and families affected by end-stage kidney disease. The charity also promotes the organ donor card and the vital importance of organ donation. www.ika.ie
To support this worthy cause, you can donate to Peter’s online iDonate Cycle of Life fundraiser www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/cycleoflife
Social media posts on his journey can be seen on Facebook @Cycle of Life and @irishkidneyassociation and Instagram @cycleoflife24 and @irishkidneyas and the Galway IKA branch Facebook.
Becoming an organ donor is a simple process: carry a donor card, note your consent on your driving license, or set up the organ donor app on your phone but most importantly Share Your Wishes with your loved ones.
