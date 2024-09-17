Galway man claims his one million euro for EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Galway man today claimed his one million euro won in last Friday’s special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.
The lucky winner bought his ticket at Monaghan’s Centra and Circle K on Seamus Quirke Road in Westside.
He says that Friday the 13th is now his new favourite date in the calendar.
Initially believing he had won €5,000; he was shocked to discover his prize was over €1 million.
He celebrated with a steak dinner, surprising a couple dining nearby by covering their bill, as they shared how it was their first night out in months.
Looking forward to sharing his win with family in Roscommon, he’s also planning to purchase a holiday home in the sun.
