Galway man breached safety order by posting message to TD on ex-wifes social media

Published:


This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A County Galway man breached a domestic violence Safety Order when he congratulated a newly elected local TD on his ex-wife’s Facebook page.

Gort District Court heard it was the third breach of the order, and the post caused the woman “great distress”.

In this case, the man – who’s aged in his 60’s – commented on a photo of then newly elected East Galway TD Louis O Hara on his ex-wife’s page.

His comment was ‘Well done Louis’.

The man pleaded guilty on December 2nd to contravening a Safety Order in place since September 2022, via the comment.

Sgt Henaghan said it was very obvious that it was his ex-wife who had shared the post, and that it was the third time the man had breached the Safety Order.

Legal representation for the man he was surprised that something like this would end up in court and he considered it a “genuine mistake”.

Judge Alec Gabbett described the offence as a “very technical breach” – but noted two previous convictions and said there was an underlying current that must stop.

He noted there was a five year safety order in place, and said that spoke volumes because such orders are not handed out like confetti.

He warned the man he was at risk of going to prison for three breaches, and adjourned the case for one year so his future behavior can be monitored.

He added: “Come off Facebook. Delete it. Do you need to be on Facebook? Is it adding to your life? I doubt it very much.”

