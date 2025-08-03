  • Services

Services

Galway Lotto Player scoops over €60,000 in last night's draw

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Lotto Player scoops over €60,000 in last night's draw
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway player has won over €60,000 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in last night’s main Lotto draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw from Tesco in the Athenry Shopping.

For matching 5 numbers and the bonus, the lucky winner will collect €60,394.

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto draw were: 2, 3, 6, 9, 24 and 39. The bonus number was 34.

While there was no winner of the Lotto jackpot worth €13,704,859, in total over 109,000 players won prizes in the Lotto & Lotto Plus draws, including our Galway player who matched 5 numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw.

The National Lottery is urging all players in the Galway area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize.

 

More like this:
no_space
Final refusal for steel container coffee shop in Dunmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt seems to be the end of the road for an unauthorise...

no_space
Two Galway charities presented with proceeds from Cathaoirleach’s Ball

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway charities have been presented with the pro...

no_space
Galway City Council issues Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFollowing on from Met Éireann’s status warning yester...

no_space
Galway arts groups share state funding

A total of 28 artists and arts organisations across Galway city and county are to share a slice o...

no_space
Druid reflects on first half century of dramatic success

Fresh from the unqualified success of their Galway Arts Festival double bill, Druid founder Garry...

no_space
Dunmore set for ten days of festive craic with programme of almost 100 events

The heart of North Galway is set to come alive once again this weekend as the 51st Dunmore Annual...

no_space
Two Galway healthy food initiatives backed with funding by Safefood

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo healthy food initiatives in Galway are being back...

no_space
Claregalway Castle to host unique cultural event tomorrow evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe historic medieval Claregalway Castle is to host a...

no_space
Galway Senator thanks supporters with party after fifth successive election victory

The five-in-a-row is an achievement worth celebrating in any facet of life – which was why Galway...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up