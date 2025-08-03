Galway Lotto Player scoops over €60,000 in last night's draw

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway player has won over €60,000 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in last night’s main Lotto draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw from Tesco in the Athenry Shopping.

For matching 5 numbers and the bonus, the lucky winner will collect €60,394.

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto draw were: 2, 3, 6, 9, 24 and 39. The bonus number was 34.

While there was no winner of the Lotto jackpot worth €13,704,859, in total over 109,000 players won prizes in the Lotto & Lotto Plus draws, including our Galway player who matched 5 numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw.

The National Lottery is urging all players in the Galway area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize.