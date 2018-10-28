€4.4m Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Galway

The winning ticket for last night’s Lotto jackpot of almost €4.5 million was purchased in Galway

The numbers drawn were 14, 24, 30, 38, 40 and 45 and the bonus number was 36. The jackpot was €4,439,459.

The winning ticket was sold at Ryan’s Daybreak in Milltown on Thursday, October 25th.

The National Lottery is advising the winner to keep their ticket safe and make contact with their office when it reopens on Tuesday morning.