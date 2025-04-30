  • Services

Galway local authorities to receive extra €100,000 for electoral register improvements

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s local authorities are to receive an extra €100,000 for electoral register improvements.

It’s in addition to the €100,000 announced earlier this week to allow for the hiring of two more staff members.

The national funding of 3 million euro is to enable county and city councils to modernise electoral registration and build on work done over the last two years.

Significant changes to electoral registration process in 2022 included introducing rolling voter registration and enabling online applications

