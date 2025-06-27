Galway local authorities celebrate 126 years of service on Your Council Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Both Galway local authorities are celebrating 126 years of service on Your Council Day.
The national initiative aims to shine a light on the essential work, community parternships and projects delivered by local councils.
Galway City and County Council are marking this year’s theme ‘Building Stronger Communities’ on social media.
Both local authorities will be sharing experiences of staff on their platforms throughout the day
Behind the scenes, on the ground, and in your community— Our sense of community begins with our sense of place #YourCouncilDay #DoLáSaChomhairle #BuildingStrongCommunities
Posted by Galway County Council on Thursday, June 26, 2025