Galway Lions Club launches annual Christmas Appeal and Radio Auction

Author: Our Reporter
The chance to sort out your Christmas shopping without leaving home – and make the festive season so much better for others in the process – will present itself on Friday week, when Galway Lions Club host their annual Christmas Appeal and Radio Auction live on Galway Bay FM
The two events were launched live on air last week with John Morley joined in studio by Galway City Mayor Cllr Michael Cubbard, Bishop Michael Duignan and Galway Lions Club President Dan McMullin. The Radio Auction will be steered by John Morley on Galway Talks presenter between 9am and 12pm on Friday, December 5 – with dozens of top class presents ready for the highest bidders.
Galway Lions who are celebrating 53 years of service in Galway this year are seeking the support of local businesses and organisations in helping the less well-off in our community, either by making a financial donation or by sponsoring an item that can be auctioned.
The Christmas Appeal for the Galway Lions is their busiest time of the year as they focus on fundraising for the year ahead.
As well as requesting items from local businesses for the auction, you will see them seeking your support at supermarket entrances over the coming weekends or swimming as part of our November swim event.
“As Lions, our commitment is to serve the people of Galway,” said Galway Lions President Dan McMullin.
“Throughout the year, our club works quietly but consistently to assist families in need, support local charities, promote youth initiatives, and strengthen the fabric of our community.
“One of the most important ways we achieve this is through our annual Galway Lions Club Radio Auction, taking place again this December. This event has become a cherished tradition in Galway, bringing together local businesses, donors, volunteers, and listeners in a shared effort to raise vital funds for those who need a helping hand,” he added.
All the proceeds of the Auction and any donations received will go directly to helping people in our community who need extra support.
None of the funds raised go to administrative costs as Galway Bay FM provide their services free of charge as do all Lions Club members and all items are donated by businesses or individuals for the radio auction.
You can view or bid on items on the auction website at www.galwaylionsclub.ie starting from 9am on Tuesday, December 2. You can also bid by phoning 091-353250 during the Galway Talks show on Friday, December 5, and the items will be sold throughout the show.
If you have an item to donate or sponsor, you can email auction@galwaylionsclub.ie or if you wish to make a monetary donation, you can do so at https://www.idonate.ie/event/GLCRadioAuction2025.
Pictured: John Morley of GBFM helping to launch the Galway Lions Christmas Appeal and Radio Auction with (from left) Lions Club’s Geraldine Mannion; GLC President Dan McMullin; Mayor of Galway City Cllr Michael Cubbard, and Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan.
