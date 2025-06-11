Galway links with New Zealand on exchange to boost Irish language in film and animation industry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is linking up with New Zealand on an exchange that aims to boost the Irish language in the film and animation industry.

The Wellington-Galway Indigenous Animation Exchange will provide growth opportunities for the industry and also allow for an increased presence of the Irish language on screen.

The Exchange will also open doors between Irish speaking and Te Reo Maori animator by providing residencies in each other’s country.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Executive of Western Region Audio Producers’ Fund, Gar O’Brien-Collins says these collaborations are vital: