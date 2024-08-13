Galway lifeboat stations’ crews mark the RNLI’s 200 year anniversary

The crews from the Aran Islands, Clifden and Galway lifeboat stations joined over 200 other lifeboat stations to mark ‘One Moment One Crew’ at precisely 18:24 on Thursday two weeks ago.

Throughout this bicentenary year, the RNLI and volunteers throughout Ireland and the UK have been running events and activities to remember the charity’s important history and celebrate the modern lifesaving service it is today, while also hoping to inspire generations of future lifesavers and supporters.

As the RNLI was founded in 1824, the date and time 1 August 2024 (1.8.24) at 18:24 was chosen as a time for crews to gather at their lifeboat stations and celebrate the 200-year anniversary as part of ‘One Moment One Crew’.

“It’s a story that began with an appeal asking for help to protect lifeboat volunteers, as they protected people from drowning,” said Rob King, Area Operations Manager for the RNLI in the West, who is based in Clifden.

“It was a radical concept at the time – the idea that like-minded people would unite in their determination to save lives at sea by sending support to people they would never meet. But it worked.

“The RNLI’s story is one of courage, but thanks to all the supporters, it’s also a story of kindness.

“While innovations and developments in technology over the course of 200 years have changed how our crews save lives, some things have remained the same.

“The volunteering ethos at the heart of the RNLI is what makes the charity so special along with the incredible support from our local communities and the generous donations of so many which continue to power the RNLI’s lifesaving,” he added.

Today, said Rob, the RNLI provides a 24-hour search and rescue service around Ireland the UK and up to 100 nautical miles offshore.

“Across the island of Ireland this includes 46 operational lifeboat stations with 62 lifeboats – 26 all-weather lifeboats and 36 inshore lifeboats. Last year, the crews from the three lifeboat stations in County Galway launched 98 times in 2023 and aided 92 people,” he added.

Pictured: Aran Islands RNLI crew and shop volunteers (from left) Pat Hernon, Billy Gillan, Micheál Ó Cualáin, Brian Ó Cualáin, Aonghus Connelly, Catríona Buckley, Rónan Mac Giollapharaic, Siobhán Mc Guinness, Máirtín De Bháilís, Daniel O Connell, Dr Marion Broderick, Colum Crawford, Sue Farrell, Máirtín Eoin Coyne, Lena O Connell, Máirtín Fitz (retired crew), Leah Sharkey, Jack O Connell, Alan O’ Flynn, Margaret Jackie Gill (Fundraising Treasurer), Shane Dirrane, Breda O Donnell and Aonghus Ó hIarnáin with his daughter Eibhlín.