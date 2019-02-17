Galway libraries owed €50,000 in fines before abolition

Galway’s libraries were owed more than €50,000 in late fees when fines were scrapped earlier this year.

It was revealed last month that fines were axed from all libraries from January 1, as the public was urged to reconnect with their local library.

The Local Government Management Agency (LGMA), which runs the country’s library system, has confirmed to the Connacht Tribune that libraries nationally were owed more than €1 million in unpaid fines and late fees when the new regime was introduced on New Year’s Day.

A breakdown of the figures reveals that Galway bookworms owed some €54,141.60 in late fees and fines as of January this year. Libraries in Mayo were owed some €32,927.20 on January 1, and in Roscommon, the amount of fees owing was €4,863.30.

The removal of fines for library users is one of the actions included in the national strategy, “Our Public Libraries 2022 – Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities”. This strategy, launched in June 2018, aims to improve access to and increase use of the library as a community hub.

Research has shown that people view fines as a barrier to membership and usage of libraries. Fines also disproportionately impact those on lower incomes and create a negative association with library use for children.

When the fines were scrapped, Galway County and City Librarian, Catherine Gallagher said: “Libraries are an invaluable resource for all in the community and we want to remove any barriers that might prevent people making full use of them. That is why we are eliminating fines and other charges.

“Libraries are welcoming spaces where all members of the community can access knowledge, ideas and information, and where people can reflect, connect and learn.”