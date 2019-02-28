Galway LEO keeps it local

Next week is Local Enterprise Week – and Local Enterprise Office Galway is hosting a programme of exciting events aimed at bringing Galway’s business community together to network, learn and grow.

The national initiative which sees Local Enterprise Offices across Ireland organise hundreds of events for start-ups and small businesses.

This year, Local Enterprise Office Galway is #MakingItHappen with events for all businesses, regardless of what stage they are at – pre-start, start or grow. The week will kick off with an enlightening talk on online marketing by John Cleere of Red Lemonade Creative.

The Portershed breakfast event next Monday, March 4, is free of charge, but registration is required at localenterprise.ie/Galway.

Throughout the week, the LEO Galway team will be out and about across the county, offering expert business advice and guidance. Free business advisory clinics will be held next Monday in the city and Clifden, next Wednesday in Loughrea, Thursday in Gort and Friday in Tuam.

During these clinics, business-owners or aspiring entrepreneurs can avail of a 30 to 45 minute one-to-one session with an experienced advisor, who can point you in the right direction, and provide information on the supports that may be available. The advisory sessions are free of charge, but booking is essential – call 091-509090.

The winners of the Galway city and county stage of the National Enterprise Awards will take part in a special presentation event at City Hall next Wednesday – the National Enterprise Awards celebrate the achievements of Ireland’s top small businesses and micro-enterprises.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

