Galway-led superhero study defines true values of heroism

Galway-led superhero study defines true values of heroism
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway-led study on superheroes is looking to draw paralells with real life and define the true values of heroism.

The study, involving University of Galway, University of Florida, and University of Arkansas, was based on the common expression “not all superheroes wear capes”.

And although they did look at costumes, behaviors, and missions of dozens of superheroes and villians, the whole study is underpinned by our perception of real-life superheroes.

Professor of Medicine Derek O’ Keefe spoke to David Nevin about their findings.

