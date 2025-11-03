Galway lecturer to represent Ireland at the global One Young World summit in Munich

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway lecturer is to represent Ireland at the global One Young World summit in Germany

Chartered Accountants Ireland named Sophie Sweeney as its 2025 Chartered Star and as a result she travels to Munich

Sophie is a lecturer in accountancy, finance and tax at the University of Galway

The accolade is given for outstanding commitment to any of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals

In addition, she is currently doing her PhD on how people experience tax across life stages.