Galway Leaving and Junior Cert students give reaction to first exam

Published:

Galway Leaving and Junior Cert students give reaction to first exam
Thousands of Leaving and Junior Certificate students in Galway have now completed their first exam.

A record number of students are sitting the State Examinations this year, with over 136,000 students at 800 exams halls nationwide.


Our reporter Christopher Benn is at Merlin College in Doughiska.

He asked these Junior Cert students how they got on with their first ever State Exams

Chris also spoke to these Leaving Cert students after English Paper One:

