Galway League advance in Oscar Traynor

Galway League 2

Limerick League 0

Two second-half goals eased Galway past Limerick in Eamonn Deacy Park on Wednesday night and in the process set them up for a home Oscar Traynor Cup quarter-final tie against the Inishowen League in the New Year.

Having drawn 3-3 with the Clare League at the weekend, Victor Collins’ charges knew that a win or a draw against the visitors would be enough for them to advance from the group as either winners or runners up, with the home game the top prize for the winners.

Collins made two changes to the selection that started against Clare, with Tommy Walsh coming in at the back, while Ronan Caldwell got the nod in attack.

The opening half was short of inspiration on a cold and wet night on the Dyke Road, but the home side turned matters their way with two late goals. The opener on 81 minutes was set up by a clearance by goalkeeper TJ Forde, when a poor defensive header by the visitors Thomas Clarke only succeeded in setting up substitute Enda Curran and the striker availed of the gift to make it 1-0 from close range.

The home side had numerous opportunities to make matters much more comfortable for themselves earlier in the tie, but Ronan Caldwell and Shane Concannon were guilty of some poor finishing from close range; before Mikey Gallagher and Curran combined to set up Darren Creaven for a tap in past John Mulready to make it 2-0 and settle the contest in additional time.

Galway League: Forde, Greaney, O’Riordan, O’Rourke, Walsh, Kinneen (Finnerty), Molloy (Gallagher), Collins, Concannon (Curran), Shaughnessy (Broghall), Caldwell (Creaven).

