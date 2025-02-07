Galway ladies survive stiff examination on home soil
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Alan Dooley
GALWAY 2-8
CORK 0-12
By Alan Dooley at Tuam Stadium
GALWAY’S senior ladies footballers remain firmly on course to make a swift return to Division 1 after holding off a second half surge from Cork that could well have seen the Rebels claim at least a share of the spoils at Tuam Stadium last Sunday afternoon.
That Galway managed to hold them off in the final quarter despite playing against the elements bodes well for the year ahead, as Daniel Moynihan’s side displayed plenty of grit and character when the tide appeared to have turned ominously against them.
Galway led by three at the half-time break and probably should have been further clear, and when Cork rallied with five of the next six scores in the second period, a lesser side may have wilted under the pressure Joe Carroll’s team were exerting.
When Laura O’Mahony fisted over from close range Cork had their first lead of the day at 0-10 to 1-6, but it was shortlived as Galway timed their crucial scoring burst perfectly, with Leanne Coen clinically finishing to the net after excellent work in the build up by substitute Louise Ward.
Cork were soon back to their full fifteen having lost recent AFLW premiership winner Erika O’Shea to a yellow card not long after her introduction, but the unforced errors that had crept into Galway’s second half play were soon forgotten as Olivia Divilly, another second half replacement, calmly curled over two important frees to give Galway a four point cushion with five minutes to play.
Cork are nothing if not resolute, though, and Galway goalkeeper Leah O’Halloran made a superb point-blank save from O’Mahony before Cork’s Katie Quirke brought her personal tally to nine points with her seventh successful free. The visitors pressed hard in search of a levelling goal, but could only add an Aoife Healy point with the last kick of the game as Galway ground out a satisfying win.
A lightning start from the home side saw Galway surge forward following the award of a free from the throw-in, with Ailbhe Davoren passing to Roisín Leonard, who was dragged to the ground by Shauna Kelly. The Corofin star picked herself up and buried the spot kick in the bottom left corner for her second goal of the campaign.
Cork midfielder Healy won a free for Quirke’s first score, before Galway cut open the Cork defence with a fine move involving Aoibhinn Eilian and Eva Noone, with Kate Slevin opting to pop over the bar when perhaps a second goal was there for the taking. A Coen effort then came back off the upright before Cork narrowed the gap with another Quirke free.
Pictured: Leanne Coen of Galway secures possession against Cork’s Orlaith Roche during Sunday’s LGFA Division Two League contest at Tuam Stadium. Photos: Hany Marzouk.
